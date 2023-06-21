Metro Detroit ER doctors seeing more patients with health issues from long-term abuse of ‘whippets’

Nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas,” is safe when it’s used properly and in a medical setting but it also has the potential for abuse. When doctors give patients nitrous oxide they control the mix of nitrous oxide and oxygen. Patients in these scenarios are not inhaling 100% nitrous oxide. Without that safe mixture, it can be deadly.

When used outside of a medical setting, nitrous oxide is also known as “whippets” or “whip-its.”

Henry Ford Health Emergency Medicine doctor Jennifer Stevenson said doctors have been seeing an increase in incidents of nitrous oxide-associated complications in the emergency room. Stevenson is the chief of emergency medicine at Henry Ford Health Fairlane.

Stevenson said the problems aren’t from people coming in high on nitrous oxide. The problems they’re seeing are coming from the long-term use of nitrous oxide. Those symptoms include numbness, tingling, and weakness in your arms, legs, and face. The symptoms also include dizziness and lightheadedness problems.

Stevenson said she reached out to the Poison Control Center and said they confirmed they’re seeing increased use of nitrous oxide across the country.

The Southwest Detroit Whippet WhipeOut Campaign Coalition has more information online.

