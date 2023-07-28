What’s Going Around: What doctors are seeing most around Metro Detroit this week

Here’s a look at what Metro Detroit doctors are seeing the most in emergency rooms and doctor’s offices this week.

Dr. Christopher Loewe -- Emergency Medicine, Ascension St. John Hospital

“I’ve seen two cases of Lyme disease recently. It’s transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Some symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. People should reach out to a doctor if they develop any symptoms or if they’re unable to remove the tick completely.”

Dr. Tiffney Widener -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“We’re seeing a number of cases of hand-foot-mouth and herpangina, which is basically a virus similar to hand-foot-mouth but without the rash. Patients with either virus have mouth blisters, fever, decreased appetite and sore throats. We’re also seeing a fair amount of viral gastroenteritis. And I’m still seeing a lot of asthma and allergy flares. That’s definitely due to the heat and the ongoing situation with the Canadian wildfire smoke drifting over the area. "

Dr. Jennifer Stevenson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane

“There’s still a lot of strep pharyngitis in the community and we’re seeing a little more covid than in the past weeks.

Everyone needs to be really mindful of staying well hydrated during this super-hot weather. Also, try to avoid those mosquito/bug bites! Of note, we had another bad fracture as a result of falling off an eBike so I’ll reiterate the importance of being present and aware while riding. "

Kim Wahmhoff, FNP-C -- Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Cares

“I have been seeing the following at the urgent care clinic: poison ivy, swimmer’s ear, upper respiratory infections caused by viruses, lacerations, insect bites and bee stings.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – Respiratory issues, summer rashes, stomach viruses, strep throat, Covid, hand foot & mouth disease.

Caroline Morris, PA-C -- Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care Centers

“It’s time for kids to get their much-needed sports physicals, which ensure a safe and healthy sports season, so we are seeing a lot of these. On a related note, we are seeing a lot of sports related injuries to fingers, wrists, ankles and toes. We are also still seeing lacerations from everything from kitchen incidents to falls. "

Dr. Rena Daiz -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“With the warmer weather this week and poor air quality, it’s important for everyone to take precautions-- especially those most at risk. High risk populations for extreme weather include children and the elderly. Precautions include staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and staying indoors during peak hot hours. People with underlying lung disease such as asthma and COPD are particularly susceptible to the poor air quality. Avoid outdoor strenuous activities for the next few days if possible!”

Dr. Justin Skrzynski -- Internal medicine physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“In the hospital, we’re continuing to see lots of patients with respiratory issues from the high heat and poor air quality. Make sure to protect yourself when the weather is unfavorable, and check with your doctor about strategies to keep chronic respiratory diseases from flaring.”

Sarah Rauner -- Chief pediatric nurse practitioner, Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing some summer rashes going around, vomiting and or diarrhea, and a summer virus with fever sore throat and maybe a cough. Injuries and always on the rise in the summer as well.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Heat-related illnesses, dehydration, summer rashes, infected bug bites.

MONROE COUNTY – Respiratory problems & COPD flare-ups related to the heat, seasonal allergies, upper respiratory infections, sports injuries.

MACOMB COUNTY – Heat-related problems including leg swelling, rashes from poison ivy, poison oak & poison sumac, infected bug bites, seasonal allergies, strep throat.

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“I’m seeing mosquito bites and insect bites since people are spending time outside in the warm weather. Avoiding exposure at dusk and using insect repellent is recommended. If you’re bitten wash the area with soap and water and use cold packs to prevent swelling. You can also use antihistamines like Zyrtec or Claritin to prevent itching.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“We have been seeing a lot of patients with leg swelling, likely due to heat. We have also seen several patients with rashes as patients are more active with yard work and come into contact with allergens such as poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac. I advise that patients keep their bodies covered while working in their gardens to avoid exposure to such allergens.”

Dr. Brianne Waggoner -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Orthopedic and soft tissue injuries, with notable rise in boating-related injuries, continue to be the most common reason patients are seeking care in the emergency and trauma center. There has been a significant tapering off recent viral activity causing symptoms of upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis. COVID-19 activity continues to remain significantly low. Recent warm and rainy weather has resulted in a allergen bloom, causing allergy sufferers to experience worse-than-usual symptoms of congestion, shallow breathing, or other complications.”