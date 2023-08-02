Why vision checks are important for kids before heading back to school

The start of August means it’s time to start thinking about all those things you need to get done before the kids go back to school, and there’s one “to-do” that you won’t want to overlook: a vision check.

Good vision is essential to learning, but experts say many problems go undiagnosed, especially in younger children.

“Younger children, they tend not to complain when they’re having some vision issues,” said Dr. Elena Gianfermi, a pediatric ophthalmologist affiliated with Corewell Health. “They just think that what they’re seeing is normal, and that what they’re seeing is what you’re seeing, which isn’t usually the case if they’re having a vision problem.”

Children should have their vision checked every year during their well child exam. If a potential problem is detected, they’ll be referred for a full eye exam. However, vision screenings can miss some problems.

“If it’s a small deviation or angle of an eye misalignment, that is something that can get missed by photo screeners or visit screening, and that is something that would sometimes not be triggered until they’re in school already,” Gianfermi said.

Parents may also be able spot problems at home.

“One of the main things would be squinting to see distance or up close, especially if they’re on a device of any kind, or trying to learn how to read when they’re younger,” Gianfermi said.

It’s essential to correct any vision problems as quickly as possible.

“It can have a huge impact on their ability to learn and a lot of developmental issues can arise, just because a child can’t see and can get misdiagnosed as developmental problems or ADHD,” Gianfermi said.

The increased use of devices is also resulting in more children needing glasses and needing them sooner.

“There’s been a huge increase in the amount of myopia, which is nearsightedness. So, they need glasses for distance,” Gianfermi said. “I strongly encourage families to try and limit their near device usage to no more than an hour a day. The much younger kids, 2-, 3-, 4-year-olds, really shouldn’t be on it at all if you can avoid it, but no more than an hour day.”