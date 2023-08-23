Detroit Fire Department works to make city ‘HEARTSafe’

In the event of an emergency, would you know where to find an AED?

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) are becoming more common in public spaces - you probably walk past several every day.

But in the event of an emergency, would you remember where you saw one? The Detroit Fire Department has a new initiative to create a “HEARTSafe” community, starting with CPR training and an app to find AEDs near you.

Survival from a heart attack has been a problem for as long as I can remember. Two of the biggest reasons are a lack of people doing immediate bystander CPR and difficulty getting lifesaving automated AEDs to people in need. That’s why the fire department wants to change both.

According to Cpt. Jeffrey Forbes, the first priority is hands-on CPR training for all willing citizens in the city.

“When you look at the chain of survival, we really need high-quality CPR immediately as soon as somebody recognizes a cardiac arrest,” Forbes said. “Right now, we do have various community classes. We are adding more every single week. If somebody does have a large congregation, business in the city and you have CPR needs, please let us know.”

You can submit a request for training courses here.

The second priority is better access to AEDs in the city. Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms said more AEDs are being purchased.

“We have 48 in stock in stock right now and we’re looking to purchase some more,” Simms said. “The goal is to install them throughout public places throughout the city of Detroit.”

Additionally, the Detroit Fire Department is embracing an existing app called PulsePoint AED, which will allow bystanders, first responders and EMS Dispatch to locate the nearest AED.

Information showing the location of the AED is entered by users of the app. They initially appear gray on the location map, but once verified by a fire department official, it turns orange.

The Detroit Fire Department is asking for your help in locating every AED. Just download the PulsePoint app and enter the information - an AED is only helpful if we know where to find it. You can download the app here.

More information can be found on the official PulsePoint website here.