What’s Going Around: Upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, bug bites

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County -- COVID, upper respiratory infections, poison ivy, poison oak, colds, seasonal allergies, infected bug bites

Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director of Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia

“We are still seeing lots of bug bites and injuries from people being outdoors this summer. Next week, however, is back to school, so a reminder for drivers to be slow and safe, as small children will be at bus stops all over the area. Back to school also means an increase in viruses and sports injuries. Currently, we have been seeing a number of COVID cases, strep and hand, foot, and mouth disease.”

Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“COVID-19 infections have increased, as have hospitalizations slightly; thankfully most cases are still “mild” and do not need hospitalization, though the patients feel quite run down. Keeping chronic health conditions controlled and treated, keeping up to date on vaccinations, and trying to steer clear of those with acute infections are the best ways to protect oneself.”

Kim Wahmhoff, FNP-C -- Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Cares

“I have seen an uptick in COVID-19, upper respiratory infections and poison ivy/poison oak.”

Dr. Kelly Levasseur -- Medical Director of the Pediatric Emergency Center at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“It’s really still injury season, so that’s what we’re seeing the most: lots of kids falling off bikes or play structures. Keep wearing those helmets! We’re just starting to see kids with runny noses and red eyes from unknown viruses. We’re just saying most likely a viral infection, because COVID numbers are still so low. We’re recommending treatment of symptoms: lots of fluids, and Tylenol or Motrin for fever and body aches.”

Oakland County -- COVID, bee stings, stomach viruses, tick bites, seasonal allergies, pink eye

Dr. Sanford Vieder -- Chief of Emergency, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

“We are seeing a high frequency of stings associated with bees, hornets and wasps. For unknown reasons many people are having pretty significant local reactions to these things, resulting in a fair amount of redness, swelling and discomfort associated with the stings that seems to be much more Substantial than in past seasons. We don’t know why (maybe these insects are upset about global warming also – lol. Initial treatment would be applying cold packs or ice to the area to limit the spread of the serum under the skin surface after the sting. Trying to get the stinger itself out of the skin, which is typically not problematic. And then using a combination of anti-histamines to help stem off the reaction from getting more progressive. Of course, if patients are concerned that a local infection is developing its best they either see a PCP, or go to an urgent care or emergency department with a fast track.”

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“The biggest things we’re now seeing are rising COVID-19 (but not increased hospitalization), Bee stings and stomach flu infections. Everyone with severe allergies will require up to date Epi-pens for bee envenomizations.”

Dr. Rena Daiz -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“A few patients this week came in with tick bites and two of them tested positive for Lyme disease. If people are out hiking or in the woods be sure to check your own body and pets thoroughly. If a tick is found, follow these instructions: Use tweezers to grip the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull away from the skin without twisting or crushing the tick. Apply antiseptic cream. Keep the tick and send a picture to your provider if possible.”

Melissa Bedner, NP-C -- Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care Centers in Macomb

“Last week I was in Macomb County and saw an increase in COVID cases. Additionally, I saw a lot of outdoor related MSK ankle and wrist injuries from trips and falls due to walking outside on uneven surfaces. This week I am in Oakland County and seeing COVID-19 and allergic rhinitis cases. I suspect we will see more COVID cases as kids go back to school along with more cases of allergic rhinitis due to the fall weather approaching. "

Caroline Morris, PA-C -- Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care Centers

“We are seeing a very large increase in COVID-19 positive cases over the last week, almost 10-fold. The symptoms are more like seasonal allergy/common cold/flu symptoms. Aside from that, there were lots of wrist, ankle and back injuries, coughs and sinus irritation.”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We are mostly seeing stroke-like symptoms, abdominal pain and falls.”

Washtenaw County -- COVID, infected bug bites, seasonal allergies

Monroe County -- Stomach viruses, COVID

Macomb County -- Upper respiratory infections, COVID, bee stings, infected bug bites, stomach viruses, seasonal allergies, skin rashes, poison ivy

Dr. Evan Coyne -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“A viral infection (testing negative for COVID or RSV) has caused symptoms of persistent cough, congestion, sinus pressure, runny nose, and headache. Allergy exacerbation has also led to similar symptoms. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea have been symptomatic of viral gastroenteritis. Orthopedic and soft tissue injuries sustained during summer- and outdoor-related activities continue to be the most common reason patients are seeking treatment in the emergency and trauma center.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“We have seen a lot of bee stings and insect bites over the last week in our community. We are also starting to see an uptick in upper respiratory cases including an increase in COVID-19 infections lately. "

Livingston County -- Did not report this week