What’s Going Around: COVID cases, germs rising as kids return to school

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County – COVID, upper respiratory infections, hand foot & mouth disease, pink eye, strep throat, seasonal allergies

Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“We’re actually seeing more COVID. They’re swabbing for it more in the Emergency Center, so we’re getting more cases. I’m also seeing a lot of viral upper respiratory infections or colds. Hand-foot-mouth is still going around. And allergies are flaring because we’ve had crazy weather in the last couple of days, which is also increasing my patients’ asthma flares.”

Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director of Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia

“With back to school, we are seeing an uptick in viruses, including COVID. Reminder that hand washing helps prevent the spread of viruses. School sports are also back in full swing, and we are seeing sprains and fractures, as well as head injuries. Using helmets and safety equipment can help minimize concussions and other injuries. With the high temps, we are still seeing heat-related illnesses as well. It is important to stay hydrated and avoid over exertion. Lastly, a VERY important reminder that kids are walking to school and bus stops during your morning commute, so be extra vigilant to prevent injuries and deaths.”

Oakland County – COVID, colds, sinus infections, shortness of breath, pneumonia, ear infections

Dr. Justin Skrzynski -- Internal medicine physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“We are seeing more cases of COVID, but making smart decisions up front will keep us from getting sick enough to need hospitalization. In addition to COVID, we are seeing the typical viruses that start circulating this time of year, including head colds and sinus infections. Going into the fall and with the coming cold weather bringing us indoors, it’s especially important for everyone to be up to date on vaccinations, including COVID and flu shots as well as routine childhood vaccines.”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“This week our office has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. While they have been mild, it is important for people to be aware. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations are available and still great ways to protect yourself and provide immunity against these diseases for this upcoming fall and winter! A reminder for people to stay home if they’re sick and test themselves for COVID-19 with ‘at home’ tests.”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We are seeing a lot of stroke-like symptoms, as well as shortness of breath, falls and flu-like symptoms coming to our Emergency Department this week.”

Washtenaw County– COVID, upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Definitely a notable bump in COVID presentations. Not seeing much that is severe though. Some URIs and GI stuff remains in the background but the COVID cases are more common than they have been in a while.”

Monroe County – Stomach viruses, headaches, Covid, upper respiratory infections

Macomb County – Upper respiratory infections, Covid, asthma and COPD flare-ups, sinus infections, swimmer’s ear, bug bites and stings

Dr. Anna Rivers -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“The seasonal orthopedic and soft tissue injuries continue to be treated in significant volumes, but there has also been an increase in head traumas suffered during various activities. After an uptick in cases over the past couple of weeks, the volume of COVID-19 cases has remained steady, with most patients experiencing mild symptoms. With the start of the new school season, there has been a noticeable increase in upper respiratory infections.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“We are seeing an increase in upper respiratory infections in our community as the kids have returned to school. We are also continuing to see skin rashes and insect bites.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“We are seeing flare ups of of asthma, COPD and sinus congestion due to heat and humidity. Using inhalers, nasal steroids regularly and staying indoors will help. In addition, viral infections and COVID-19 are also going around. Getting immunized for flu and updating your COVID-19 booster is highly recommended in addition to washing hands and avoiding contact with sick people.”

Livingston County -- COVID, strep throat, coughs, colds, bat exposures