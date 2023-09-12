What’s Going To Be Going Around in Schools

The kids are back in school and so are their germs! What illnesses are most likely to make children sick in the coming weeks? We asked the doctors and hospitals who contribute to our weekly What’s Going Around reports to share their predictions and advice on What’s Going To Be Going Around in School.

Here are the thoughts and concerns of fourteen local doctors from pediatrics, family medicine, and pediatric emergency departments.

Dr. Madeleine McMall

Family Medicine Physician, Ascension Providence

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

I expect to see a lot of children with colds and viruses as kids get back in school and the weather changes.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

I would expect more viral illnesses like the common cold and RSV due to season change and increased exposure in school.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

I encourage a lot of handwashing and that parents keep kids home if they have fevers. If you have any questions about your child’s health, make sure to call your primary care provider (PCP) and we can help guide you.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Viruses and colds are very common. Fevers are the body’s response to fighting off these bugs. Viruses and colds don’t require antibiotics, but if symptoms last longer than a week or fevers are not coming down, you should see your doctor.

Dr. Brandon Karmo

Physician, Ascension Orchard Primary Care

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

By far the most common will be the common cold when school begins. As children begin to spend more time with each other indoors we tend to see higher transmission of viral upper respiratory illnesses.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

We are beginning to see a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and I anticipate it will continue this fall with the new variant.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Wash your hands. Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. Stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well. Drink lots of water.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Most illnesses are viral which means antibiotics will not help. In fact, antibiotics if given inappropriately, can cause more harmful long-term health issues.

Dr. Marisa C. Louie

Medical Director, Children’s Emergency Services

Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Health

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

As children rejoin the classroom, we expect they will be bringing home illnesses like the common cold and strep throat. The change can also be stressful for kids who might develop symptoms such stomach- and headache.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Last year we saw RSV infections throughout the summer, which carried over into the start of the school year. We are seeing less RSV so far. There’s a wave of RSV every year, but we might end up seeing it closer to the typical time in early-mid winter.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Talk to your doctor about what vaccines your child might be due to receive, including influenza. Encourage your child to cough and sneeze into their elbow or sleeve and to wash their hands, especially before and after eating.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

These illnesses are an expected part of childhood at this time of year. Most kids will recover on their own without any special treatment in about a week. However, particularly in young children or those who are starting school for the first time, it can feel like they have barely recovered from one cold when they get sick with another! Medicines like acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) can help with symptoms like fevers, sore throats and body aches so that kids are more comfortable. Cough and cold medicines don’t tend to work very well in young kids, although honey can help soothe a cough as long as the child is at least 1-year-old.

Anything else you would like to share?

Most illnesses can be managed at home. However, some kids can be more severely ill and develop problems like difficulty breathing or dehydration. Your primary care doctor’s office can help you figure out if they should be seen in clinic or if they need to go to an ER.

Dr. Kevin Dazy

Hospitalist pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

We do see it every year, different viral infections. Every year, there’s typically ‘Virus of the month,’ whether it’s enterovirus, rhinovirus, adenovirus – some common ones. We really don’t know what it’s going to be from year to year or month to month.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

I’m a little worried we could see covid spreading. I’m not necessarily worried about the kids’ health, but it can be spread from one person to the next. It may not even lead to fever or something that would lead you to stay at home. What I’m concerned about is kids spreading it to adults who may not be able to handle it.

There’s always an uptick in ER visits the week after the first week of school, based on yearly data after the first week of school. We see a slight increase in kids that need to be hospitalized; most kids get treated and are able to go home.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Please share a reminder with kids about the importance of handwashing, especially before eating and after using the bathroom. Also, use your sneeze pocket – sneeze into your elbow. And then to parents: we should not be sending our kids to school if you’re worried they’re sick.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Your kids are going to get sick. I think it’s an inevitable part of going to school and being around each other. Kids’ bodies will fight off the majority of infections, often without medicines or even a visit to the doctor. Obviously, some will require both. Their immune system is growing, and it is important that your kids are getting enough rest and hydration that will keep their immune system strong. Going to bed at a reasonable time is important.

Dr. Julie MacPherson

Pediatrician, Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

I expect there will likely be lots of upper respiratory viruses and possibly an uptick in cases of strep, COVID and hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Currently, we have had a little increase in COVID cases as well as hand, foot, and mouth. I would expect to see more of these in the coming weeks after school starts. Hand, foot, and mouth disease is often more of a summertime illness, but it seems to have started a little later this season than normal, so I expect it to hit harder this fall than it often does.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Lots of hand washing! And stay home if you are ill. Also, wearing a mask for a few days can still be an effective way to avoid spreading germs, if you are unsure if your symptoms are contagious.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

It is common for very young children to get many viral illnesses during their first year in school (preschool, kindergarten or even their first year of daycare). It is not abnormal for them to get up to 10-12 viral illnesses during that first year. Do not become frustrated! There is nothing wrong with your child or their environment. They just have to build up their immunity to these common colds, and it takes time. Treat each illness as its own separate entity, and treat the symptoms as you discuss with your pediatrician. If they are ill for more than 5-7 days, or they have a fever that lasts longer than 4-5 days, they should be seen by their health care provider.

Anything else you would like to share?

We hope you all have a safe and healthy school year!

Dr. Erin Baker

Family medicine physician, McLaren Macomb, part of McLaren Health Care

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

Most of the time we start to see upper respiratory infections within the first couple weeks of school. The children getting back together in class and the changing seasons cause a lot of sinus and drainage issues. We may also see in increase in viral gastroenteritis cases. I am still seeing regular GI illness despite it being the summer months.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

I saw a large increase in strep at the end of the school year in the later winter and spring. Even a lot of adults that are around children were being affected much more than usual. It may be possible once back in class that we see more strep this year than last.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

As always, practice good hand washing. A lot of illness a spread through direct saliva contact. It is good to remind your children to not share food and drinks with their friends. Also, eating a healthy diet and staying active are always helpful to the immune system and overall health.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

A lot of these illnesses, like respiratory and GI, need time to run their course. If the symptoms are mild with no high fevers and the children are able to stay well hydrated, you can give it a couple of days’ time to see if they will improve on their own. If they are developing specific symptoms like ear pain that is usually best to get checked out sooner rather than later. When in doubt call your doctor. We are always happy to see your children if you are concerned. Just remember that they may not need antibiotics or prescription medication.

Anything else you would like to share?

Good luck to all the students and parents this year! Remember we are always here to answer any questions! From a doctor but also a mom.

Dr. Rachel Young

Family medicine physician, McLaren Oakland, part of McLaren Health Care

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

Recently we have begun to see a spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan. I expect this will continue as children go back to school and the cooler weather brings people indoors. I would also expect to see an increase in other viruses such as the common cold.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Environmental and seasonal allergies have been worse for our patients this past year. I do expect that pattern may continue this fall.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Basic hand hygiene such as washing hands and using hand sanitizer continues to be one of the best ways to protect ourselves. Kids should be encouraged to wash their hands frequently. Healthy habits for kids such as getting enough sleep, limiting stress, eating well and staying physically active can help keep their immune systems strong.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Most of the upper respiratory infections that kids get are viral and will resolve in time. We try to be judicious with our use of antibiotics to avoid overprescribing. Overprescribing can lead to the development of antibiotic resistance, meaning the antibiotics are no longer effective. They can also disrupt healthy bacteria in our gut.

Dr. Nicholas Barjaktarovich

Family medicine physician, McLaren Macomb, part of McLaren Health Care

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

I would mostly expect to see viral upper respiratory illnesses and/or gastrointestinal illnesses such as the common cold and RSV in addition to Covid as it is still around. We may start seeing cases of influenza later into the fall. Bacterial infections such as strep throat may be prevalent as well.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

There was a significant increase in RSV cases last year and this may happen again this year. Otherwise I have seen more upper respiratory infections, possibly due to the air quality problems we have had over the summer.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

My recommendations would be to get vaccinated, including your annual flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine.

Stay away from people and children who are sick. If your child is sick, keep them home. You want to avoid close contact, including kissing and sharing cups and utensils.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Don’t touch your mouth, eyes or nose with unwashed hands.

Occasionally wipe surfaces and disinfect toys, particularly in public settings.

Always cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Many of the illnesses that will be going around are viral and self-limiting and often do not require antibiotics. I recommend seeing your primary doctor if there are any concerns.

I recommend keeping your child home from school with any illness to prevent spread.

Dr. Katie Gandert

Pediatrician, ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

Lots of viral upper respiratory infections, which can later lead to ear infections. I’m also expecting lots of anxiety with the changes in routine.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

I think a lot of kids really struggled with class last year and they’re more nervous than usual about going back – hoping to turn over a new leaf and have a fresh start with new teachers. With how much kids have been struggling, I’m expecting to see more parents with worries about anxiety and depression, as well as ADHD and other learning disorders. In terms of infectious disease, things seem pretty par for the course right now.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Set up your sleep routines now! The better rested kids are, the better their health reserves and ability to recover from minor illnesses. Moving from summer bedtimes to school year sleep patterns is tough. It’s better to start early.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

We expect kids to get sick. If children are getting illnesses in the first few weeks of school, that is totally normal. Reasons to make sure your child is seen by a doctor include fever lasting longer than 3 days, eating or drinking so much less that they’re peeing 3 times a day or less, or being so sleepy that you can’t get them to respond. You’re the expert on your child, so please let your family’s provider know if you’re worried!

Anything else you would like to share?

I’m hoping my own kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder this year; and I’m hoping that for their classmates, too! If you’re worried about your child, there are resources available and we’re here to help.

Dr. Aimee Pollak

Site Medical Director and Pediatrician at Trinity Health IHA Medical Group, Pediatrics- Orchard, located in Farmington Hills

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

The first few weeks of school can bring both a lot of excitement and a lot of new illnesses. It is usual to see an increase in viral infections at the start of every school year. The most common viruses that spread throughout schools can infect both the respiratory and GI tract. Common symptoms include a fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, or rashes.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Last winter brought about a large spike in RSV infections and an early Influenza season. While we can never fully predict what will happen, there is no current indication this Influenza season will be more severe than normal. New vaccines and preventative RSV options may hopefully make this RSV season less severe.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

To stay healthy, it is important to start with the basics. Make sure your child is eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of exercise and adequate sleep. Check with your pediatrician to make sure your child is up to date on their health examinations and all recommended vaccines, including for Influenza and Covid.

Prior to the start of the school year, review with your child how to properly wash their hands. Teach them they should always wash their hands before meals/snacks, after using the bathroom, or playing outside. When handwashing is not an option, having an alcohol-based hand sanitizer available can help to prevent spreading germs. If your child does need to cough or sneeze, they should be instructed to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or their elbow.

The best way to decrease the spread of germs and illnesses is to keep your child home when they are showing symptoms of illness.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Frequent illness is normal in childhood. On average, a school-aged child gets 6-8 illnesses per school year. These illnesses can last up to 10-14 days at a time. As children get older and build up immunity to various viruses, the frequency and severity of these infections tends to decrease. However, all children remain at risk for Influenza and its complications and, therefore, should receive their annual Influenza vaccine. It is important to know Influenza is a respiratory illness and different than a stomach illness.

Anything else you would like to share?

Common viruses can lead to secondary infections or complications in children of all ages. Some examples include ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonias, wheezing and dehydration. If you are ever worried about your child’s health, make sure to contact your pediatrician.

Dr. Whitney Minnock

Chief of Pediatrics, Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

We have been seeing a lot of hand, foot, and mouth disease in the toddler age/early school age children, and I expect this to continue. Additionally, we’ve been seeing croup and a variety of other viruses – both respiratory and gastrointestinal – with coughs, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. We are also starting to see some COVID and influenza, so I expect these numbers to start to rise as school starts. Last year, we saw RSV earlier than pre-pandemic seasons, so I would not be surprised if we start to see that not long after school begins and the weather changes.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

I think coming out of the pandemic we saw a lot of unusual seasonal variations of viruses such as influenza and RSV. I expect that may continue this year. Additionally, in the past months, we saw several children with strep pharyngitis, so I expect this to continue.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Of course, as always, get your immunizations and try to keep your kids hydrated and healthy. Good hand hygiene and keeping children home when they are ill or have a fever will be important in preventing the spread of these illnesses. This is particularly important when around those with immunocompromise, chronic conditions or the elderly. Most healthy children can fight these infections without any treatment at all and typically only need supportive care with ibuprofen, acetaminophen and hydration.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

As a parent myself of four young children, I think we all became fearful for our children in the pandemic. I want parents to understand that many of these viruses are not new, and our bodies have been naturally fighting them off for decades. It will go a long way if you do the following: stay up to date on vaccines, practice hand hygiene and stay home when ill.

Dr. Jill Noble

Physician, Saline Health Center; Director, Division of General Pediatrics, Michigan Medicine General Pediatrics

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

Like most years, parents can expect to see common colds, croup and strep throat in the first few weeks of school. We have the added expectation of more COVID illnesses and maybe early influenza and RSV.

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Not at the moment. We are seeing the usual hand, foot and mouth illnesses right now, in addition to viral rashes.

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Teach your children good handwashing techniques at home, so they will do the same at school Encourage them to not chew on pencils or their fingernails Have them wash their hands and change their clothes (at least their shirt) when they come home from school Ensure they are up to date on all vaccines, including the latest COVID shots. Get the influenza vaccine as soon as it is available in your area.

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Good handwashing really does help, but despite this, kids will still get sick. Keep them home if they have a fever, are vomiting or if they have a significant cough.

Anything else you would like to share?

Children with asthma often will have an asthma flare with illnesses. If your child has asthma, make certain you are following the child’s physician’s preventative medicine or treatment recommendations so an asthma flare won’t happen.

Dr. Rena Daiza

Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

What illnesses do you expect to see going around in school age kids in September and early October?

Every fall, as children return to school/indoors and the weather gets colder, many illnesses reemerge. Most often we see the common cold, sore throats, influenza, allergies, and over the last few years, a resurgence of COVID.

Is there anything you’re seeing now that you expect to increase in school age kids as we head into fall?

Worsening allergies, viruses (causing sore throat, fever, and headaches), influenza, and another COVID spike

What illnesses are you most concerned about in school age kids in the next two months?

Influenza commonly returns in the fall/winter causing multiple days of high fever, body aches, headaches, sore throat, cough, congestion, and fatigue. Bacterial infections like pneumonia can co-occur with influenza and are very dangerous, especially in children with a history of asthma or other pre-existing conditions. It is important to get a yearly flu shot, which can help lessen or prevent influenza symptoms.

What advice would you give parents to reduce their child’s risk of catching these illnesses?

Hand hygiene and healthy habits are incredibly important in preventing illness. Make sure your child is washing their hands before meals and trying to keep their hands away from their face and out of their mouth! Encourage covering their mouth when coughing and sneezing to prevent the spread of infection and ask them not to share cups or utensils with friends. Healthy lifestyle habits promote a strong immune system! Ideally, children should develop a nighttime routine that promotes at least 8 hours of sleep and have a diet high in fruits and vegetables. Vaccines are an important step in preventing illness. Make sure your family is up-to-date on influenza and COVID vaccines!

Dr. Asha Shajahan

Family Physician, Corewell Health

What illnesses or conditions do you expect to see ‘going around’ in school-age children in the first weeks of school?

Generalized Anxiety – as kids get worried about starting new classes and new schools Sleep Disturbance- with new bedtimes and adjusting from summer sleep schedules Conjunctivitis (pink eye) Viral Upper Respiratory Infections (coughs, colds etc.)

Is there anything different (or more or less than usual) that you’re expecting this fall based on what you’re seeing now?

Air Quality alerts my trigger more asthma in kids who play outdoors or resuming sports Generalized Anxiety worsens every year with the increased use of social media in young children

What advice would you give parents to help keep kids as healthy as possible as they return to school?

Limit social media use- have screen free times (dinner time, 2 hours before bed) Talk to kids about what worries them, discuss calming strategies Wash hands frequently Get vaccinated for flu, rsv, and COVID-19

What is something you wished parents knew or understood better about the illnesses or conditions that tend to circulate in school-age kids in the fall?

Importance of proper sleep, nutritious diet, and regular exercising in building immune systems Hand washing benefits Vaccine Benefits Social media can really be damaging for children’s self esteem and to monitor a child’s social media use as it can have a negative influence anxiety, depression, self-esteem, body image and sleep etc.

Anything else you would like to share?

Although there’s a lot to anticipate that seem negative or scary with illness etc, keep a positive and excited attitude- as going back to school has so many social benefits for children and families. Get pumped, be safe and enjoy the school year!