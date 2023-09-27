These Michigan libraries are distributing free COVID tests this fall

The Michigan health department is partnering with libraries throughout the state to offer free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents.

Dozens of libraries across Metro Detroit and the state will be distributing the COVID tests to people who request them ahead of the cold season, when infections are expected to rise. Households can receive up to 5 test kits at their local library.

Lists of the participating libraries can be found below.

Participating Metro Detroit libraries

The list below includes all known participating libraries in the Metro Detroit area. The list is organized in alphabetical order by library name -- you can scroll through the pages to find the library you’re looking for, or use the search bar below.

All participating Michigan libraries

The list below includes all known participating libraries throughout the state of Michigan. The list is organized in alphabetical order by library name -- you can scroll through the pages to find the library you’re looking for, or use the search bar below.

Click here to see the most updated list of participating libraries on the state’s website.

