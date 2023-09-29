What’s Going Around: COVID, sinus infections, asthma flare-ups, colds, head lice, bug bites

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County – COVID, sinus infections, asthma flare-ups, colds, fall allergies

Dr. Christopher Loewe -- Emergency Medicine, Ascension St. John Hospital

“As summer turns to fall, many changes are in the air. With those changes comes the persistence of seasonal allergies. Dry air and allergens like pollen and ragweed are in the air and cause irritation for many. It always makes it worse when our own nasal passages dry up, because when that can itch, it can irritate. Also, with school in full swing, the allergies don’t help any viral illnesses for kids being together again. If your nose is running, Saline nasal spray can really help to loosen up, especially if you’re miserable at night. Medicines like Allegra or Zyrtec, help and don’t make you drowsy. So if you are an adult, you can go back to work.”

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“A lot of rhino and enterovirus – they’re kind of cousins – we’re seeing a lot of that. It’s expected, classic kids being back at school for a month, getting together, having fevers. And those are common cold viruses that we don’t test for unless you’re sick enough to be in the hospital to validate what’s going on. They’re common upper respiratory viruses; we (adults) have all probably had it 50 times in our lives. The real main thing is we are seeing very severe, bad asthma right now. Kids with asthma are having a hard time. Some of it’s triggered by these viral illnesses. And I think some of it is weather change as well and seasonal effect on kids that have established asthma. A combination of all that leads to a lot of kids with a lot of bad asthma. One day, one of the (Children’s Hospital of Michigan inpatient) floors, almost everyone had asthma or some breathing issue. Keep on top of medications. For some kids even the most established controlled plan can’t stop some of the triggers. It’s a chronic disease.”

Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“We have seen an increase of injuries due to falls in our elderly patients. Injuries range from minor to quality-of-life-threatening. The severity of injuries is sometimes worsened by medications needed for chronic medical problems, like blood thinners. It is important to recognize that balance and coordination abilities can naturally decline with age – it’s best to avoid taking unnecessary risks like climbing ladders to perform tasks. Instead, enlist the help of neighbors, family and companies when feasible for these riskier activities. "

Carter Doyle, RN -- Emergency center nurse, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital Taylor

“We are seeing an uptick in seasonal allergies, as well as COVID and Strep throat. It is important to practice good handwashing this time of year, especially as children head back to school. We have also seen an increase in ankle and knee injuries in adults, likely as adults try to squeeze in some final outdoor activities before temperatures get colder. Finally, we are seeing more Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). CHS is characterized by repeated bouts of severe nausea and vomiting related to regular use of Marijuana products. CHS can only be treated by ceasing the use of marijuana products. Long-term regular use of marijuana products places patients at the highest risk for CHS, although any patient that uses marijuana regularly is at risk. "

Oakland County – COVID, strep throat, mononucleosis, RSV, influenza, hand foot and mouth disease

Dr. David Donaldson -- Emergency Center Chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing everything from COVID to RSV to influenza. Luckily, most cases are mild, other than those with preexisting lung disease. One newer thing we’re seeing a lot more of is mono, especially in adults.”

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“Covid is on the rise along with back-to-school viruses and strep throat. It is important to get your COVID booster and flu shot as soon as possible.”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“There were few cases of adolescents with infections caused by enteroviruses. These viruses can cause symptoms like fever, rash, upper respiratory cold symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea. Specifically, I diagnosed hand-foot-mouth disease, a rash that involves the body and is caused by an enteroviral infection. Take these measures to avoid contacting HFM:

Wash hands often with soap and water.

Keep your hands away from eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

Disinfect counters and other surfaces that people frequently touch.”

Washtenaw County – COVID, upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, asthma flare-ups, fall allergies, influenza

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Lots of COVID and URIs still. Much less GI illness by comparison. Seeing some fall yardwork injuries, minor burns, lacerations, and injuries from falls from ladders, etc.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

Monroe County – COVID, respiratory problems, asthma flare-ups

Macomb County - COVID, upper respiratory infections, hand foot and mouth disease, infected bug bites, head lice

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“We’re seeing hand, foot and mouth, COVID-19, insect bites and swelling from that has been seen this week. Using insect repellents at dusk and dawn, washing areas of the bite and anti-histamines or topical steroids will help. Rash irritation from hand foot and mouth resolves in about a week too. Again Aleve or Advil antihistamines will relieve symptoms. Drink a lot of fluids to prevent dehydration is also important. The COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines are highly recommended too.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“Over the last week we have seen hand, foot and mouth disease in our pediatric population. We are continuing to see upper respiratory infections affect patients of all age groups. "

Dr. Michael Mattingly -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“After a couple of weeks of a slight uptick in cases, patients positive for COVID-19 have remained steady and symptoms have remained mild in the vast majority of cases. Testing negative for COVID-19 and influenza, many patients are experiencing the symptoms of an upper respiratory infection — congestion, sore throat, slight fever, runny nose, cough. With the continuation of fall sports, orthopedic and soft tissue injuries continue to be reported in high volumes to the emergency and trauma center.”

Livingston County - Respiratory problems, COVID, asthma flare-ups, fall allergies