What’s Going Around: COVID, hand foot & mouth disease, pink eye

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“COVID continues to lead in all counties,” said MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Sara Kayser. “We are seeing a variety of viruses since kids have gone back to school. I came across multiple cases of HFM [hand-foot-mouth], specifically in Shelby township. Strep seems to be on the rise as well.”

WAYNE COUNTY – Hand foot & mouth disease, colds, Covid, asthma flare-ups, strep throat, influenza.

Dr. Kelly Levasseur -- Pediatric Emergency Room Medical Director at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“We’re seeing common colds. We’re not seeing flu or RSV; we’re seeing a little bit of COVID and some strep. But we are seeing gunshot wounds – young kids and teens getting ahold of unsecured guns. This is always tragic because it’s something that can be prevented. "

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“Our patients with asthma are still having a really bad time of it. Staying consistent with medication can help, but it’s still tough for many of them. We’re also seeing rhino and entero virus and some hand-foot-mouth disease.”

Dr. Jennifer Stevenson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane

“With everyone back at school we’re seeing a bunch of viral infections – there’s a fair amount of hand, foot, and mouth disease and some COVID-19. There’s also been a freaky high number of strep infections. This will certainly pose a challenge going into the fall/winter with the shortage of amoxicillin as well as injectable penicillin. The penicillin shortage is further complicated by the crazy increase in the number of syphilis infections in the community. As usual, this time of year is difficult for asthmatics, so it’s important to have the necessary rescue inhalers on hand.”

Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director of Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia

“We are seeing an uptick in volumes overall. In particular, we are seeing an increase in respiratory infections, such as COVID and influenza. It is not too late to get the seasonal shots to prevent severe infection! We are seeing a lot of sports-related injuries as kids are in the full swing of scholastic sports. It is important to use safety equipment and review concussion prevention strategies. We are also seeing motor vehicle collisions. As the daylight gets shorter and the morning commutes are increasingly dark, we need to be extra vigilant about looking around for pedestrians, pets and school children. The law prohibits the use of a handheld device while driving. The best practice is to put it away and concentrate on arriving safely to your destination.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – Covid, influenza, stomach viruses, RSV, strep throat, hand foot & mouth disease.

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“We have been seeing many patients with Gastroenteritis and Influenza A. Covid is on the rise, but patients are generally well in appearance.”

Dr. Sanford Vieder -- Emergency center chief, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, a part of Corewell Health

“We are starting to see an uptick in influenza and RSV cases in the emergency department. Also some Covid although not as significant as RSV and influenza. Critically important to remind patients to get vaccinated for influenza and also consideration of getting the booster of the COVID vaccine as well as the RSV vaccine. That’s the number one thing people can do to prevent getting sick or limiting the extent of the illness.”

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Emergency Department

“We are seeing a lot of altered mental status patients, shortness of breath and abdominal and chest pains.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Respiratory illnesses, colds, enteroviruses, hand foot & mouth disease, Covid, influenza.

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing a lot of respiratory illness from rhino-enterovirus, but not much COVID and not much RSV or influenza.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – Covid, abdominal pain, headaches, upper respiratory viruses.

ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Emergency Department

“We are seeing patients coming in with chest pain, abdominal pain, and headaches. Patients have also been coming in and getting tested for COVID-10, but not needing to be admitted.”

MACOMB COUNTY – Upper respiratory infections, Covid, sore throats, sinus infections, pink eye, hand foot & mouth disease.

Dr. Michael Kitto -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Many patients are continuing to experience the symptoms of an upper respiratory infection — congestion, sore throat, slight fever, runny nose, cough, though they have tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu. Positive cases for COVID-19 remain steady, with the majority of cases remaining mild with few hospitalizations. Orthopedic and soft tissue continue to be treated in high volumes to the emergency and trauma center.”

Dr. Anthony Khashola -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Shelby Twp.

“We are seeing a lot of upper respiratory infections (caused by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 viruses). We can decrease the spread of viruses by using good hand-washing techniques, avoiding touching our face with unwashed hands, wearing masks while sick in public areas and staying home when possible until symptoms have improved. Follow CDC guidelines for quarantine if you test positive at home for COVID-19. Follow up with your primary care provider for any upper respiratory infection if your symptoms worsen, do not improve with home treatment after a week to 10 days or if you have any questions about what is best to take for your symptoms.”

Livingston County - did not report sufficient information this week.