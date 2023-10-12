What’s Going Around: Strep throat, asthma, hand foot & mouth disease, fall allergies

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“Hand-foot-mouth continues to see an uptick,” said MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Candace Wooten. “All clinics in Macomb County and our Rochester Hills clinic have seen multiple cases this week. Also, a lot of our appointment slots are being filled with COVID and Flu vaccines.”

WAYNE COUNTY – Strep throat, hand foot & mouth disease, upper respiratory viruses, asthma flare-ups, viral croup, pink eye.

Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“I’m seeing strep throat, hand-foot-mouth and viral upper respiratory infections/colds. I tested a few kids for flu and mine were all negative. Shopping for Halloween costumes, be conscious of the weather. Sometimes the costumes are way too thin. Look for things that can be layered, like tights or pants underneath. And masks – they should be able to see through them. Make sure the eye holes are not obstructed, so they can see and cross the street safely.”

Dr. Jennifer Stevenson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane

“We’re seeing a lot of asthma exacerbations these days, especially in kids. It’s super important that those with asthma or COPD have the rescue medications they need on hand. There also are some nasty respiratory viruses going around and strep continues to be super prevalent. "

OAKLAND COUNTY – RSV, influenza, Covid, respiratory viruses, sore throats, hand foot & mouth disease.

Sarah Rauner, RN -- Chief pediatric nurse practitioner, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing the start of our respiratory season. We have seen everything from RSV, COVID and a few influenza cases to parainfluenza and other viruses. We typically only test for the first three because the rest usually are not more than an upper respiratory infection. We have seen some rashes, sore throats and diarrhea more than vomiting lately. Get vaccinated for what you can. However, still wash hands and stay home when you’re sick. As it gets and stays colder, more people indoors means more spread.”

Dr. Asha Shajahan -- Family medicine physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital Troy

“I am seeing a lot RSV, Flu and COVID. With the COVID booster now available I am recommending it to all my patients. I got mine last week. Also, as people spend more time indoors, I’m seeing dry noses and nose bleeds.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Covid, upper respiratory infections, fall allergies, asthma & COPD flare-ups, influenza.

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still a lot of COVID and URIs. Some fall allergy causing problems for asthma and COPD.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – did not report this week.

MACOMB COUNTY – Stomach viruses, upper respiratory viruses, Covid, fall allergies, hand foot & mouth disease, colds.

Dr. Anthony Joslin -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Providers are beginning to see the first cases of seasonal gastroenteritis and symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Flu activity remains very low, though cases of viral upper respiratory infections are being reported in high volumes, with symptoms of cough, congestions, runny nose, and slight fever. Cases of COVID-19 remain steady, though the vast majority of cases are mild and do not require hospitalization. The changing of the season and cooling temperatures have brought new allergens, with many patients seeking care from allergy complications.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- did not report this week.