Updated FDA list: These eye drops can cause infections, partial vision loss or blindness

The FDA has updated the list of over-the-counter eye drop products sold at major stores and pharmacies that people should stop using due the risk of eye infections that can lead to vision loss.
These products are marketed under the following brands:
- CVS Health
- Leader (Cardinal Health)
- Rugby (Cardinal Health)
- Rite Aid
- Target Up & Up
- Velocity Pharma
- Walmart
Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.
CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.
FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time.