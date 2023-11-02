48º
Join Insider

Health

Updated FDA list: These eye drops can cause infections, partial vision loss or blindness

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Health, FDA
MARGARET RIVER, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: A volunteer firefighter uses eyedrops at the command centre as a bush fire threatens homes on Western Australia's southwest coast on November 24, 2011 in Margaret River, Australia. Over 200 residents from Prevelly have gathered on a beach near to Margaret River's mouth as the blaze forced them from their houses. The bushfire has already destroyed over 1000 hectares north of Margaret River. According to WA's Department of Conservation (DEC) several homes have been destroyed so far. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) (Will Russell, 2011 Getty Images)

The FDA has updated the list of over-the-counter eye drop products sold at major stores and pharmacies that people should stop using due the risk of eye infections that can lead to vision loss.

These products are marketed under the following brands:

  • CVS Health
  • Leader (Cardinal Health)
  • Rugby (Cardinal Health)
  • Rite Aid
  • Target Up & Up
  • Velocity Pharma
  • Walmart

Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

---> Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says

FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time.

Here’s the full list of FDA eye drop products:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram