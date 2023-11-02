Updated FDA list: These eye drops can cause infections, partial vision loss or blindness

MARGARET RIVER, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: A volunteer firefighter uses eyedrops at the command centre as a bush fire threatens homes on Western Australia's southwest coast on November 24, 2011 in Margaret River, Australia. Over 200 residents from Prevelly have gathered on a beach near to Margaret River's mouth as the blaze forced them from their houses. The bushfire has already destroyed over 1000 hectares north of Margaret River. According to WA's Department of Conservation (DEC) several homes have been destroyed so far. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

The FDA has updated the list of over-the-counter eye drop products sold at major stores and pharmacies that people should stop using due the risk of eye infections that can lead to vision loss.

These products are marketed under the following brands:

CVS Health

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target Up & Up

Velocity Pharma

Walmart

Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time.

Here’s the full list of FDA eye drop products: