Detroit’s life-saving push for more defibrillators

DETROIT – As long as I’ve worked in the Emergency Department at Henry Ford in Detroit (more than 30 years, with a 10-year break), survival from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest has been poor.

There are lots of reasons for that, from the EMS system organization decades ago, to disparities in health care. But one thing that always stood out was the lack of people getting bystander CPR before EMS arrival. Decades ago, it was basically unheard of, now the needle is moving, and more people know what to do, are willing to do it, and are instructed to do it by EMS dispatchers.

Even more important than bystander CPR to survival is the use of an automated external defibrillator as soon as one is available. These portable devices, also known as AED’s, can shock a person’s heart if it is beating incorrectly. They interpret the electrical activity of the heart, and they won’t deliver a shock if it isn’t necessary, so they are very safe.

The problem right now is that, although there are AEDs throughout the community, most people don’t remember where they are when they are needed in a cardiac emergency. The solution that the city of Detroit, and Dr. Robert Dunne, medical director for Detroit EMS, would like to see everyone embrace is an app called PulsePoint. This app allows anyone to enter the exact location of an AED into a publicly available database.

Once an AED is entered, Detroit fire officials only need to verify its location. In the event of a cardiac arrest, when 9-1-1 is called and they know where the victim is, they will also be able to see where the nearest lifesaving AED is. They can then direct bystanders at the scene to get it.

This could get an AED to a person in need far more quickly than it will take EMS to arrive. In a cardiac arrest, every second counts and the sooner a person’s heart can be converted to a normal rhythm the better their chance of survival.

Knowing where AEDs are currently located also has the advantage of allowing planners to map areas that need better access to one. Detroit fire commissioner Charles Simms says the city is committed to providing AEDs to fill in those gaps in access. It won’t happen overnight, but this is a very strong and positive first step toward making the city of Detroit a HEARTSafe community.

Download the free PulsePoint app today and if you see an AED check whether it’s already on the map, if not, you can make a difference by showing everyone where it is. If you witness a cardiac arrest, you can also use the PulsePoint app to see if there is an AED near you. Be empowered to make a difference.

