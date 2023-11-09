In Your Neighborhood: The town that put the world on wheels -- Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4 News is getting out of the studio and hitting the road to be In Your Neighborhood! We’re live on Local 4 News at 5:30 p.m. every day from Nov. 6-10 in a different city to showcase what makes our communities great!

Related: How to buy exclusive ‘In Your Neighborhood’ t-shirt

For most, the Motor City needs no introduction. Established by the French in 1701, Detroit was a military post and a trading center before becoming a hub of industrialism in the early twentieth century, thanks to Henry Ford’s innovative assembly line.

Read: Grassroots group provides services to Detroiters while beating its own challenges

With the formation of Motown Records in 1960, Detroit became a center for music across the country. Techno and punk, too, have roots in the city. The legacy of being a center for industry, music and culture continues today. The Detroit Institute of Arts, for example, was named the best art museum in the U.S. according to USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest this year. The Detroit Riverfront was also named the best riverwalk and Campus Martius was the best public square.

Read more: Detroit’s life-saving push for more defibrillators

There is always something to discover in the city -- whether it be a new restaurant or local business. The city has a history of innovation. In 1879, it was the first city to assign individual phone numbers. It is home to the oldest American soda and the largest historic market district in the U.S. With everything to do and see, there is never a boring moment in Detroit.

More: In Your Neighborhood