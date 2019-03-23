8 cases of measles confirmed by Oakland County health officials

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County is now reporting eight cases of measles.

The outbreak started last week from a man who was visiting from Israel. The list of locations where people may have been exposed to measles continues to grow and includes several grocery stores.

READ: Health officials confirm 8 cases of measles in Oakland County

Oakland County health officials are working hard to get the spread of measles under control, especially since two confirmed patients also visited Detroit.

If you've been vaccinated your level of concern is minimum for the measles outbreak.

"As we see, maybe, fewer people getting vaccinated, we continue to see more cases," Leigh-Anne Stafford, a health officer in Oakland County, said.

In one week Oakland County health officials confirm eight people are infected with the highly contagious disease.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.