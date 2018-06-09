Actress Erika Alexander shares her story at suicide prevention forum in Detroit

DETROIT - The talk of suicide prevention is at the forefront for many after celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain took their own lives.

It’s what Erika Alexander talked about at a forum Saturday.

“It’s been a crisis,” said Alexander.

You may know Alexander from her recent role in the movie "Get Out," but she’s also played some big roles on the TV sitcoms "Living Single" and "The Cosby Show."

On Saturday, she spoke about the need to recognize and respond to people at potential risk for suicide.

“A person may be going along their daily routine, and know how to do it. And as long as they’re doing that, people don’t know they’re suffering from a deeper problem,” said Alexander. "It’s good and sad in a way, that we can have this conversation, because of all of the new press, of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade. The truth is this is long overdue, and needed."

The topic of suicide is a personal one for Alexander.

"My mother was abused very badly when she was growing up. I think it created sadness around her. She was able to pull herself out of it. She wanted to commit suicide and tried several times, unsuccessfully,” said Alexander.

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, any time, day or night at 1-800-273-TALK.

