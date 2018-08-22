Gardner-White hosting blood drives across Metro Detroit Thursday

DETROIT - The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations of all types, especially type O, to help ease a severe blood shortage.

A Gardner-White blood drive will be held Thursday at the following locations:

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Canton: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Brighton: 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

Novi: 11.a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 43825 W. Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377

According to a news release from the American Red Cross donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate.

People who donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

How to donate:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code gardnerwhite. Or you can call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Only those who are 17, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health can donate blood.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.