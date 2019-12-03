Want to stay healthy? Wash your hands
DETROIT – Monday isn’t just Cyber Monday, it’s the start of National Hand Washing Awareness Week.
According to the CDC, hand washing can prevent one in three diarrhea-related illnesses and one in five infections, including the flu.
Using soap and water is the most effective, but hand sanitizer can be helpful for kids who are not good hand washers.
