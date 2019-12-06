34ºF

What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach viruses

The week of Dec. 6, 2019

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

DETROIT – The flu is picking up and stomach viruses are too in Metro Detroit in the week of Dec. 6, 2019.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control is seeing cases of influenza B and local doctors said that’s what their lab results are showing too.

In most years, an A strain dominates the early season and then the B strain takes the lead. It doesn’t change treatment, but the B strain may hit harder in young children.

