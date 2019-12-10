Good Health: Your holiday allergy symptoms could be caused by decorations

DETROIT – Sniffling and sneezing during the holiday season might not always mean you have a cold -- it could be “Christmas tree syndrome.”

In some cases, this spike in allergy symptoms is because of the tree, in others it is the ornaments and decorations. Allergies and asthma can be worse around the holidays if you’re exposed to a Christmas tree or decorations that could be harboring mold.

It’s not just live trees, artificial trees, ornaments and other decorations pose problems too. Many people store holiday decorations in garages, basements and attics for months. Areas which are prime breeding grounds for mold and dust mites, which can cause several different allergic symptoms.

