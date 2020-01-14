41ºF

Good Health

Is avoiding alcohol just for ‘dry January’ enough?

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Many people might be almost halfway through a “dry January” but is avoiding alcohol for just one month enough?

Alcohol is a toxin that livers can usually handle, but it takes its toll. Going ‘dry’ can decrease the liver inflammation caused by alcohol.

People who have a history of heavy-drinking often develop scarring of the liver, which cannot be reversed by going dry. A recent study found that more adults are engaging in binge-drinking now than ever before.

Watch the video above for the full report.

