Dangers of vaping: A resource guide for parents

Vaping has often been advertised as an alternative to smoking cigarettes, but its rise among kids and teens has created a new smoking concern.

Last year, a vaping-related lung disease forced state’s to halt sales of vape pens, specifically to minors.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported the state’s first vaping-related lung injury death in October 2019. There have been two others since then, including one confirmed in January 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Jan. 2020, 2,602 cases have been identified in 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories.

Number of Hospitalized EVALI Cases or Deaths Reported to CDC as of January 21, 2020:

Patients report respiratory issues with some being put on oxygen support, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and weight loss. Most of the patients are in their late teens and 20s with no underlying health issues. The only thing patients have in common is vaping.

E-cigarettes or vapes are considered unsafe for kids, teens and young adults, according to the CDC. Here’s some helpful information for parents:

What are E-cigarettes?

Here’s how the CDC defines E-cigarettes:

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol, or mix of small particles in the air. Most have a battery, a heating element, and a place to hold a liquid.

Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some look like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items. Larger devices such as tank systems, or “mods,” do not look like other tobacco products.

E-cigarettes are known by many different names. They are sometimes called “e-cigs,” “e-hookahs,” “mods,” “vape pens,” “vapes,” “tank systems,” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).”

What are the risks for kids, teens and young adults?

The science on this question is still catching up, but the CDC says some of the ingredients in e-cigarette aerosol could also be harmful to the lungs in the long-term. For example, some e-cigarette flavorings may be safe to eat but not to inhale because the gut can process more substances than the lungs.

Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids 5 years of age or younger, the CDC reports.

Aren’t they safer than cigarettes?

E-cigarettes expose users to fewer harmful chemicals than burned cigarettes. But burned cigarettes are extraordinarily dangerous, killing half of all people who smoke long-term, the CDC says.

Preventing children from using E-cigarettes:

The CDC’s advice on this is basically to set a good example -- be a good parent.

Get the Talk With Your Teen About E-cigarettes tip sheet for parents. Start the conversation early with children about why e-cigarettes are harmful for them.

How to spot a vape:

Check out the CDC info sheet on how to spot a vaping device.

Study finds e-cigarettes significantly raise risk of chronic lung disease

A study last year found vaping, or using e-cigarettes, significantly raises the risk of chronic lung disease. That is according to the first long-term study on the health effects of vaping.

Researchers tracked more than 32,000 Americans over a three year period. They found e-cigarette users increased their risk of asthma and emphysema by one-third regardless of other tobacco use. The highest risk of lung disease was among people who smoked tobacco and vaped.