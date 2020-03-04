United States reports 11th coronavirus death -- Here’s the latest as virus spreads

DETROIT – A person in California has died from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the United States to 11.

The death is the first death from the illness outside of Washington. Six new cases also emerged in Los Angeles County, prompting officials to declare a local health emergency so they can access more resources.

While the majority of people who contract the virus will recover, officials want to be prepared to fight the outbreak.

“We need every tool at our disposal to make sure we are ready to support any coronavirus patients who are diagnosed and to prevent any further spread.” said Kathryn Barger, with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on $8.3 billion in emergency funding, which would help increase diagnostic testing. The final bill could head to President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of the week.

Also, 75,000 new test kits are being shipped by officials. Americans can be tested for the illness per a doctor’s order.

In the meantime, Vice President Mike Pence has been meeting with leaders from top diagnostics labs in the U.S. Pence and Trump also met with the CEOs of major airlines.

Currently, passengers heading to the U.S. from airports in Italy and South Korea are being screened multiple times before they can board their flights. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructed travelers who arrive home from those countries and Iran and China to stay home and monitor their health for two weeks.