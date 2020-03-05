Coronavirus response escalates in US as number of cases continues to increase

DETROIT – The response to coronavirus is escalating as the United States sees the number of confirmed cases continue to rise.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Washington and California are both under a state of emergency, and a cruise ship linked to three confirmed cases of the illnesses is docked outside of California. In New York, there are now 22 cases.

The Senate passed an $8 million emergency funding bill, and President Donald Trump’s administration said they are working to get more test kits out.

In the meantime, the World Health Organization has warned countries to not underestimate the coronavirus threat.