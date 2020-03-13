Check here: Hotlines, resources for help during coronavirus chaos in Michigan

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Michigan is rapidly evolving, causing concern and even some panic.

In an effort to help residents, Beaumont, Oakland County and United Way have established hotlines and funding for more direct information sharing and assistance.

Beaumont’s Coronavirus/COVID-19 Hotline provides accurate information regarding COVID-19 symptoms, as well as virtual screening for individuals experiencing symptoms, officials said. Beaumont nurses will answer questions and assist patients with treating symptoms at home, following up with primary physicians and seeking treatment at an emergency center.

Beaumont urges patients with COVID-19 symptoms to call the hotline before being examined by a physician, officials said.

Beaumont Coronavirus/COVID-19 Hotline: 248-551-7000

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

Oakland County also established a Help Hotline after declaring a state of emergency today. The hotline will address residents’ non-health needs, such as food or housing assistance, according to officials. Callers with specific needs will be appropriately redirected, officials said.

Oakland County Help Hotline: 248-858-1000

Open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

In response to the financial hardships that COVID-19 can pose on affected families in Southeastern Michigan, United Way has launched a Community Health Fund to assist partner organizations and their response efforts, officials said.

United Way also hosts a hotline to help people access necessary resources during times of crisis.

United Way Hotline: 2-1-1

Open 24 hours a day

