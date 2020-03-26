CDC: Getting rid of coronavirus on surfaces takes ‘one-two punch’

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reminding Americans of how to clean surfaces during the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC is reiterating a “one-two punch” approach to cleaning hard surfaces such as a table or desk.

“Make sure to clean surfaces with soap and water, and then disinfect with a household disinfectant or other recommended products. Remember, do not mix chemicals!” -- CDC.

For hard surfaces, the CDC suggests to clean surfaces using soap and water. You are advised to practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, the CDC suggests to clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces.

When it comes to laundry, the CDC urges you to use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely. Your other option is to disinfect with an EPA-registered household disinfectant. The EPA has a list of those disinfectants here.

The coronavirus can remain contagious on plastic and stainless steel for at least 72 hours. On more porous surfaces, like paper or cardboard, the survival length is shorter.

This is why health experts keep urging people to keep washing their hands and to avoid touching their faces. Another topic of concern is food. It’s important to wash all fruits and vegetables before consumption.

