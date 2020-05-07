Doctors warn of rare syndrome being seen in Michigan children

DETROIT – Children's Hospital of Michigan is warning other physicians and parents to be on the lookout for a rare syndrome in children.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rudolph Valentini says in recent weeks across the country and in Michigan, there has been an increase in children presenting with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, including some patients with symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease possibly linked to COVID-19.

The children range in age from babies to teenagers. The younger children tended to have more symptoms, while the older children or teenagers had more subtle symptoms.

Symptoms in younger children can include:

Fever

Rash

Redness of the palms and soles

Bright red cracked lips

Red, inflamed eyes

Symptoms in older children can include:

Fever for more than 48 hours

Rash or GI symptoms

Children can progress quite quickly, with some developing serious heart issues. So far, no deaths linked to this syndrome have been reported in the United States, but several have required care in the pediatric intensive care unit and some have required ECMO.

Valentini says the experts at Children’s Hospital of Michigan are prepared to care for these patients and parents need to be aware of symptoms.

The syndrome appears to be rare, but parents should contact their pediatrician right away if they notice these symptoms in their children.