Many Metro Detroiters feeling anxious about returning to world after COVID-19 shutdown

DETROIT – Businesses around Michigan are reopening and many people are being called back to work, but after months of barely leaving their homes, many Metro Detroit residents are feeling anxious about reentering the world.

It’s perfectly normal and reasonable to feel anxious. The coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn’t gone away.

But it’s important to channel those feelings in a way that’s protective, not paralyzing.

“There are a lot of people that have not left their home in the last couple months, and I’m hearing from some of them,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, University of Michigan’s chief health officer and an infectious disease expert. “It is a bit shocking to go back out into the world, and I would say to do things slowly and to do things in a way that’s comfortable. You don’t have to rush.

“Get together with a family member or get together with a neighbor. You can do it in a way that’s outdoors and socially distant.”

More from Dr. Malani :

Focus on what you can control and taken the recommended precautions seriously, she said.

“We can all do our best to decrease risk and to get to the point that it’s acceptable, but we can’t eliminate it short of stopping everything and staying home all the time," Malani said. “That also has risks of loneliness and social isolation, and just not doing well in terms of your overall health. So get outside, figure out what you can do instead of what you can’t do.”

If you suffered from anxiety before the pandemic, consider reaching out to your doctor for help. Some people will need extra help getting through this reopening.