How first day of restaurants reopening went in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Restaurants in Metro Detroit and around the state of Michigan were allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in months, but they did so with new coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines and restrictions.

After months of waiting, The Hudson Cafe on Woodward Avenue opened to dine-in guests Monday morning.

“I’m super excited to be open,” The Hudson Cafe owner Tom Teknos said. “For us to be closed two and a half months -- sure, I’ve been getting on my wife’s nerves. She’s glad I’m working.”

Teknos said the restaurant removed tables for social distancing and require guests to wear masks until they’re seated at a table.

“We had extensive training,” Teknos said. “The whole staff came in early this morning.”

He’s hopeful guests will start coming back.

“It’s very safe to come,” Teknos said. “We have all the safety protocols in place, so please come out and join us. We’d love to have you.”

Other restaurants are waiting to reopen.

“We’ve been closed for a few months,” Moot’s Pizza owner Tony Sacco said. “What’s a few more weeks?”

Sacco said he wants to meet with health department officials to install sneeze guards between booths and have several sanitization stations set up before opening.

“We really weren’t sure what we needed to do, so I feel now we’re ready to know what steps to get with agencies to guide us,” Sacco said.

At Anchor Bar on Fort Street, social distancing stickers have replaced bar stools.

“I think today, the first day back, everyone is smiling,” Anchor Bar general manager Stephanie Prechel said.

Prechel said the bar has ordered plexiglass to further protect bartenders, who will also be wearing masks.

“I feel like you look into each other’s eyes and you can hear my voice,” Prechel said. “There’s still a bond.”