New data suggests pregnant women more vulnerable to COVID-19

DETROIT – The CDC released new information Thursday about the underlying conditions that put people at higher risk from COVID-19 and new estimates of just how many Americans may have already been infected.

Through a phone-briefing, health officials said that based on antibody testing, as many as 20 million Americans may have already contracted coronavirus -- nearly 10 times the confirmed number of cases.

June 25, 2020 update: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,306, Death toll now at 5,886

That still would mean just about 6 percent of Americans have been infected, leaving the majority of people still at risk and some facing much higher risks than others.

Age remains a risk factor, but there’s no single age where the risk rises.

They emphasized that older people and those with underlying health problems remain at highest risk, but noted younger people are also being infected at higher rates in some areas and playing a significant role in spreading the virus.

A new CDC study suggests pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Researchers looked at data from over 326,000 women of reproductive age who had tested positive for the virus. Among those, more than 8,000 were pregnant. The study found that pregnant women were more than five times more likely to be hospitalized than nonpregnant women.

Pregnant women were also more likely to be admitted to the ICU and be placed on a ventilator.

However, there was no difference in the risk of death between the two groups, but experts said pregnant women should take steps to minimize their risk for exposure including social distancing.

The CDC emphasized every activity that involves contact with others has some degree of risk right now. Every one needs to continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering when you are around others, especially when you cannot stay six feet apart or when you are indoors.