How long does it take for taste, smell to come back after coronavirus (COVID-19) infection?

DETROIT – Loss of taste (anosmia) and loss of smell (dysgeusia) are two of the most unusual symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and many who have experienced them have asked if those senses will return, and when.

Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at 113 patients with anosmia or dysgeusia and followed them to see how long it generally lasts.

The study found that after one month, 49% of patients had regained their senses, while another 41% had overall improvement. But 11% reported the symptoms were not improved or had gotten worse.

Authors of the study noted that persistence of the symptoms were not indications of ongoing infection.

Strokes

Strokes can be associated with certain viral illnesses, including influenza, but a new study found the risk associated with COVID-19 is much more significant.

Patients admitted with COVID-19 were compared to patients with influenza in two New York hospitals.

Researchers found 1.6% of coronavirus patients experienced strokes, compared to only 0.2% of influenza patients.

Adjusting for age, sex and race, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients developing a stroke was 7.6% higher.

Researchers said the findings need further investigation, especially because they are consistent with the previously described increased clotting risk from the coronavirus.

COVID-19 surveillance efforts

A Centers For Disease Control and Prevention publication that looked at COVID-19 surveillance efforts in 26 Detroit skilled nursing facilities found 44% of those tested were positive for the virus, with 24% dying.

The large scale screenings identified a high percentage of asymptomatic people, which allowed health officials to group infected people more precisely and target infection prevention on control strategies, creating safer living conditions for all the residents.