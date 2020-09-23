Flu shot changes this fall: Here’s what to know

Every year, people ask me well into December or January if it’s too late to get a flu shot.

This year, given the dual risk of flu and COVID-19, make it a priority to get it as recommended by the end of October and be aware, you may need to find a different place to get the shot.

Many are used to getting it at work, but with so many people working from home and work places limiting the number of people coming in, that may not be an option this year.

Flu shots are readily available at retail pharmacies, doctor’s offices and local health departments. Call first and plan on wearing a mask.

Pediatrician’s offices have flu shots for children, and they made it easier for pharmacists to vaccinate children over age 3.

What about the vaccine itself?

There are lots of options:

Regular vaccine

High dose

Egg-free

The nasal spray

New this year is a high-dose vaccine for those 65 and older. It protects against four strains of the flu compared to three last year. All have been updated to better match the viruses expected to be circulating this flu season.

There also are flu shots recommended for those 6 months and older.

There are suspected to be no shortages this season.