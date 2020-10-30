Kroger pharmacies to offer rapid COVID antibody testing with 15-minute results

All Kroger pharmacies are expected to offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing by the end of November, officials said Thursday.

Kroger pharmacies across the U.S. are preparing to offer rapid COVID antibody testing to customers by the end of November. The tests, conducted using a finger-prick blood sample, will cost $25 and typically yield results within 15 minutes, officials said.

Individuals who are not currently experiencing COVID symptoms, but think they may have previously contracted the virus, are eligible to undergo testing at Kroger pharmacies.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, in a press release Wednesday.

Antibody testing helps determine if a person has previously been infected with COVID-19, even if they are currently healthy.

Officials say the rapid antibody testing is already available at some Kroger stores in Michigan and California. The company also offers in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Click here to read the entire press release.

Antibody tests are typically available at most health care providers and medical facilities. Individuals are encouraged to speak with their primary care physician about COVID testing needs.

For those who think they may have contracted the virus or are experiencing COVID symptoms, there are multiple no-cost COVID-19 testing sites open around Michigan. Click here to find a testing site near you.

