Live Stream (2 p.m.): Gov. Whitmer addresses Michigan economy, defeating COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is having a live discussion Tuesday to address Michigan’s economy and how to get back on track by defeating COVID-19.

Whitmer will be joined by State Budget Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks.

The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan announced 2,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state totals to 538,377 cases and 13,824 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, state officials confirmed the first case of the new COVID-19 variant had been found in Michigan. This new variant has been a major concern for officials in other states and countries because it appears to spread even more quickly.

The state is currently under an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through January, though some segments of the economy have reopened since the order was first announced in mid-November.

Restaurants are still closed for indoor dining, and entertainment venues aren’t allowed to serve food and drink concessions.