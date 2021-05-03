Michigan reaches 7 million COVID vaccine doses -- how close are we to first reopening goal?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has administered 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but how close does that bring the state to the 55% threshold that will trigger a loosening of restrictions?

“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday (May 3). “We’ve put shots in arms of one in two Michiganders 16 and up and over one in three are fully vaccinated, including two in three seniors.”

Last week, Whitmer announced Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as four vaccination thresholds are reached.

The first of those vaccine-based reopenings will be triggered when 55% of Michiganders have received their first vaccination. The changes will go into effect two weeks after that percentage is reached, Whitmer said.

At that point, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business. Right now, Michiganders aren’t supposed to work in-person unless they can’t perform their jobs remotely.

According to the state, the total number of residents who must be vaccinated to reach that 55% threshold is 4,453,304.

How close does 7 million doses bring Michigan to that goal? As of this week, 50% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 38% are fully vaccinated, according to the state release.