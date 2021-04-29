Cloudy icon
Here are the Michigan COVID restrictions that will be lifted when we reach 4 vaccine goals

Vaccination thresholds will trigger loosening of certain restrictions

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlines the "MI Vacc To Normal" plan on April 29, 2021. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan is going to lift specific COVID-19 restrictions when the state hits certain vaccination thresholds. Here’s a list of the rules that will be loosened when each goal is reached.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments

Step 1: 55% vaccinated

Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders -- or 4,453,304 residents -- have been fully vaccinated, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of businesses, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Vaccines take two weeks after the final dose to reach their peak effectiveness, so each of these steps are triggered two weeks after the percentage threshold is met.

Right now, Michiganders aren’t supposed to return to in-person work unless their jobs can’t be done remotely. That requirement will apparently change once 55% of the state is vaccinated.

Step 2: 60% vaccinated

Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders -- or 4,858,150 residents -- have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will make significant changes to capacity restrictions.

