Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan is outlining four specific vaccination goals that, once they are reached, will directly trigger the loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed.

Here’s how the plan works:

Step 1: Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business.

Step 2: Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will increase indoor capacity and sports stadiums and indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%. It will also increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50% and lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.

Step 3: Two weeks after 65% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift all indoor capacity limits and require only social distancing between parties, as well as further relax limits on residential social gatherings.

Step 4: Two weeks after 70% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift the gatherings and face masks order so MDHSS won’t broadly mitigate it unless there are unanticipated circumstances (variants that resist the vaccine, etc.).

The “MI Vacc To Normal” plan will use data for Michiganders ages 16 years and older who have received their first dose. It’s designed to get Michigan to its original goal of vaccinating 70% of the population age 16 and older.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” Whitmer said. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe.”

Michigan’s release noted that if any region’s seven-day case rate is greater than 250 cases per million population when Step 2 and Step 3 are reached in this plan, MDHHS might delay the loosening of restrictions in that region.