Wellness app made by University of Michigan alumni invites mindfulness through journaling

Deciding to improve your mental health and well-being is a big step -- but it can be hard to know where to begin.

That’s why some friends from the University of Michigan created a new way to make it easier to work through any problems you may be facing.

Four U-M alumni together developed an app called Wellnest as a way to help college students suffering with mental health issues.

A recent study found that 42% of college students reported experiencing anxiety, and 36% were concerned about depression.

But those problems are not limited to young people -- and neither are the benefits of Wellnest.

Numerous studies have found that journaling can improve your mental, emotional and even physical health. Wellnest makes it quick and easy to journal regularly, by typing or using voice-to-text.

There’s also a mood check feature and daily writing prompts for users. The app serves as a safe place to express your thoughts, work through problems and ease stress.

You can download the Wellnest app for free on your devices. Several universities have already partnered with the app’s creators to offer Wellnest to students and faculty.

It is important to note that the app is not a substitute for professional mental help, but if you want to be more mindful and haven’t stuck with journaling in the past, this is a really easy way to get started.

