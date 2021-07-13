DMC hosting community health, wellness expo July 17 with COVID vaccines, screenings, more

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) is hosting a health and wellness event where there will be COVID-19 vaccines for adults and kids (12 years of age and up) and health screenings such as blood pressure, body mass index and heart-health risk assessments for adults.

Where: University of Detroit Mercy -- Student Fitness Center -- 4001 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221

When: Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The DMC said there will be vendor booths, food and fun. This event is free and open to the public. Face masks are required. We will be screening for COVID-19 upon entry.

DMC human resource recruiters will be on site to talk to participants about potential job openings at the DMC including nursing, patient care associates, radiology technicians, marketing, food services and much more.

More: Good Health