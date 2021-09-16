Here’s what’s going around: Fall allergies are common, respiratory viruses impacting young children

What's going around besides COVID?

DETROIT – Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Michigan, particularly in children -- but there are lots of other illnesses popping up too.

There are respiratory viruses hitting hard in young kids and a summer ailment that’s still causing problems in adults. RSV continues to impact young children and the U.S. is seeing an off-season surge since early this summer.

Wayne County:

RSV

Fall allergies

Viral sinus infections

Ear infections in children

Poison ivy rashes

Oakland County

RSV

Mono

Allergies

Strep throat

Ear infections in kids

Poison ivy rashes

Washtenaw County

Respiratory viruses in children (RSV)

Asthma flare-ups

RSV and other respiratory illnesses in adults

Monroe County

Allergies

Colds

Macomb County

Persistent cough, low fever with negative COVID test

Seasonal allergy symptoms

Croup in children

Stomach viruses in children

Ear infections

Sore throats

Many doctors office and minute clinics have reported a big increase in people coming in for routine vaccinations, including the flu shot. It’s recommended you get it before the end of October.

