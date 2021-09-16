Partly Cloudy icon
Good Health

Here’s what’s going around: Fall allergies are common, respiratory viruses impacting young children

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

What's going around besides COVID?

DETROIT – Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Michigan, particularly in children -- but there are lots of other illnesses popping up too.

There are respiratory viruses hitting hard in young kids and a summer ailment that’s still causing problems in adults. RSV continues to impact young children and the U.S. is seeing an off-season surge since early this summer.

Wayne County:

  • RSV
  • Fall allergies
  • Viral sinus infections
  • Ear infections in children
  • Poison ivy rashes

Oakland County

  • RSV
  • Mono
  • Allergies
  • Strep throat
  • Ear infections in kids
  • Poison ivy rashes

Washtenaw County

  • Respiratory viruses in children (RSV)
  • Asthma flare-ups
  • RSV and other respiratory illnesses in adults

Monroe County

  • Allergies
  • Colds

Macomb County

  • Persistent cough, low fever with negative COVID test
  • Seasonal allergy symptoms
  • Croup in children
  • Stomach viruses in children
  • Ear infections
  • Sore throats

Many doctors office and minute clinics have reported a big increase in people coming in for routine vaccinations, including the flu shot. It’s recommended you get it before the end of October.

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

