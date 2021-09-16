Here’s what’s going around: Fall allergies are common, respiratory viruses impacting young children

DETROIT – Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Michigan, particularly in children -- but there are lots of other illnesses popping up too.
There are respiratory viruses hitting hard in young kids and a summer ailment that’s still causing problems in adults. RSV continues to impact young children and the U.S. is seeing an off-season surge since early this summer.
Wayne County:
- RSV
- Fall allergies
- Viral sinus infections
- Ear infections in children
- Poison ivy rashes
Oakland County
- RSV
- Mono
- Allergies
- Strep throat
- Ear infections in kids
- Poison ivy rashes
Washtenaw County
- Respiratory viruses in children (RSV)
- Asthma flare-ups
- RSV and other respiratory illnesses in adults
Monroe County
- Allergies
- Colds
Macomb County
- Persistent cough, low fever with negative COVID test
- Seasonal allergy symptoms
- Croup in children
- Stomach viruses in children
- Ear infections
- Sore throats
Many doctors office and minute clinics have reported a big increase in people coming in for routine vaccinations, including the flu shot. It’s recommended you get it before the end of October.
