National Wear Red Day raises awareness about dangers of heart disease for women

DETROIT – The American Heart Association is rallying Metro Detroiters to wear red Friday (Feb. 4) to raise awareness about the dangers of heart disease for women.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women, and so we wanted to use this opportunity for women to really take control of their own health,” said Kristian Hurley, executive director of the American Heart Association of Southeastern Michigan.

People are being encouraged to take action by:

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day (Friday, Feb. 4) to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org . Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed

Joining Research Goes Red, a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen #DetroitGoRed on social media.

Creating a social media post sharing how you are ‘Reclaiming Your Rhythm’ in a video or photo. You can email this to Ebony.Bagley@heart.org to be featured throughout heart month on AHA social media platforms.

“People have somewhat gotten off of taking care of themselves, you know, maybe gotten away from the things that bring them the most joy, and so ‘Reclaiming Your Rhythm’ is all about re-embracing that, prioritizing yourself, your health and really getting back to those things that you love,” Hurley said.

Go Red For Women

This February, Go Red for Women is helping women “reclaim their rhythm” by promoting easy opportunities for them to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life.

According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years.

“We really want women to understand that this is the number one health threat that could potentially affect you,” Hurley said. “It is critically important that we prioritize our health.”

learn more