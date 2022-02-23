Study finds COVID patients have higher risk of heart problems even after recovering

COVID cases are on the decline in Michigan and the country, but new research suggests the consequences are far from over. A new study found that people who tested positive for the virus face a higher risk of heart problems, even months after recovering.

DETROIT – COVID cases are on the decline in Michigan and the country, but new research suggests the consequences are far from over.

A new study found that people who tested positive for the virus face a higher risk of heart problems, even months after recovering.

Click here to visit our Heart Month page.

The study was published in the February edition of “Nature Medicine.” It found that even a mild case of COVID can increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular problems for at least a year after the diagnosis.

The findings were based on more than 153,000 veterans who had COVID and compared them to peers who were never infected.

Researchers said those who had COVID suffered more frequent strokes, blood clotting and heart attacks. The risks were elevated even for COVID survivors who were under age 65 and lacked risk factors, such as obesity and diabetes.

Ad

Cardiologists said there are many ways that COVID can harm the heart.

“The most common one is where the heart muscle gets infected with the COVID virus or there is an inflammation in the heart muscle, or inflammation around the heart muscle,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia, of the Cleveland Clinic. “There is definite increase in the blood clot formation with the COVID virus, so sometimes the heart attack risk also goes up, and there is also very clear evidence that COVID can lead to irregular heartbeats, or sometimes conduction problems inside of the heart.”

Doctors said getting vaccinated can reduce the risk of suffering from those COVID-related heart issues, even if someone does get infected with the virus.

If you notice any concerning symptoms, it’s important to seek medical help. Make sure your doctor knows you had COVID so they can screen you for problems appropriately.