Answering some of the most popular questions about the Oakland County measles outbreak

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - On Tuesday, officials announced the number of confirmed cases in the Oakland County measles outbreak had reached 22, and that has many residents concerned.

The No. 1 question everyone is asking: Were the people who contracted the measles so far vaccinated?

That's a question Oakland County Health Department officials are asking the patients. They haven't yet decided to make that information public.

In the outbreak happening in Washington state's Clark County, 86 percent of infected patients had not been vaccinated and 10 percent couldn't verify if they had been vaccinated.

Adults who don't know if they've been vaccinated against measles can get a blood test. There is no harm in getting another dose of the MMR vaccine, according to experts.

Anyone who had a documented case of measles is considered immune by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents can have their blood tested by a doctor to make sure.

Measles causes a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Severe complications can include permanent hearing loss, pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death, experts said.

Measles can also cause pregnant women to deliver prematurely, experts said.

The measles vaccine is one of the best vaccines because one dose is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles. Two doses are about 97 percent effective.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should call a doctor. Don't go immediately to the emergency room because that could spread measles to others. Calling first allows medical officials to make arrangements to minimize potential exposure.

