Health alert issued for medication related to heartburn

DETROIT - A serious health alert was issued Saturday morning for medicine related to heartburn.

The Food and Drug Administration says the drug Zantac contains low levels of a chemical linked to cancer.

That chemical is called NDMA is linked to an increased risk of colon and uterine cancer. Last year, blood pressure medication was recalled due to the chemical.

So far, no recall has been issued as the FDA continues to investigate if the low levels pose a serious health risk.

