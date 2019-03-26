Healthiest US counties in 2019: Where Michigan communities rank

Where do Michigan counties rank among the healthiest in America?
U.S. News released their 2019 Healthiest Communities Rankings this week, ranking nearly 3,000 counties on a range of categories.
- Population health
- Equity
- Education
- Economy
- Housing
- Food & nutrition
- Environment
- Public safety
- Community vtality
- Infrasturcture
Well, no Michigan county ranked that well on the list. Here's where local counties ranked in the top 500:
- No. 92: Livingston County
- No. 123: Leelanau County
- No. 144: Grand Traverse County
- No. 222: Oakland County
- No. 235: Midland County
- No. 257: Ottawa County
- No. 299: Emmet County
- No. 354: Clinton County
- No. 391: Charlevoix County
- No. 397: Washtenaw County
- No. 426: Allegan County
- No. 484: Marquette County
- No. 495: Benzie County
The healthiest ranked counties were Douglas County (Colorado), Los Alamos County (New Mexico) and Falls Church (Virginia). Check the full list and breakdown here.
