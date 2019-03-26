Health

Healthiest US counties in 2019: Where Michigan communities rank

By Ken Haddad

Where do Michigan counties rank among the healthiest in America?

U.S. News released their 2019 Healthiest Communities Rankings this week, ranking nearly 3,000 counties on a range of categories.

  • Population health
  • Equity
  • Education
  • Economy
  • Housing
  • Food & nutrition
  • Environment
  • Public safety
  • Community vtality
  • Infrasturcture 

Related: 6 Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US

Well, no Michigan county ranked that well on the list. Here's where local counties ranked in the top 500:

  • No. 92: Livingston County
  • No. 123: Leelanau County
  • No. 144: Grand Traverse County
  • No. 222: Oakland County
  • No. 235: Midland County
  • No. 257: Ottawa County
  • No. 299: Emmet County
  • No. 354: Clinton County
  • No. 391: Charlevoix County
  • No. 397: Washtenaw County
  • No. 426: Allegan County
  • No. 484: Marquette County
  • No. 495: Benzie County

The healthiest ranked counties were Douglas County (Colorado), Los Alamos County (New Mexico) and Falls Church (Virginia). Check the full list and breakdown here.

Related: 25 safest cities in Michigan in 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.