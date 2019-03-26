Healthiest US counties in 2019: Where Michigan communities rank

Where do Michigan counties rank among the healthiest in America?

U.S. News released their 2019 Healthiest Communities Rankings this week, ranking nearly 3,000 counties on a range of categories.

Population health

Equity

Education

Economy

Housing

Food & nutrition

Environment

Public safety

Community vtality

Infrasturcture

Well, no Michigan county ranked that well on the list. Here's where local counties ranked in the top 500:

No. 92: Livingston County

No. 123: Leelanau County

No. 144: Grand Traverse County

No. 222: Oakland County

No. 235: Midland County

No. 257: Ottawa County

No. 299: Emmet County

No. 354: Clinton County

No. 391: Charlevoix County

No. 397: Washtenaw County

No. 426: Allegan County

No. 484: Marquette County

No. 495: Benzie County

The healthiest ranked counties were Douglas County (Colorado), Los Alamos County (New Mexico) and Falls Church (Virginia). Check the full list and breakdown here.

