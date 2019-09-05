Hungry Howie's teams up with Henry Ford to provide free mammograms to uninsured Metro Detroit women

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Pizza chain Hungry Howie's teamed up with Henry Ford Health System to provide free mammograms to uninsured women in Metro Detroit.

As part of the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, women without insurance can get pre-screened and pre-registered for free mammograms during a Sept. 26 event at the Hungry Howie’s Headquarters on 30300 Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights.

A complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided, and women can tour the new Henry Ford mobile mammography unit. The unit will not yet be operational, so the free mammograms will be scheduled for November.

Women who are not able to attend the event can contact Henry Ford at 877-6-SCREEN.

