Lyme disease in Michigan: Interactive map shows where infected ticks were found in 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: A sign warns of ticks during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ticks have caused the risk for lyme disease to continue spreading east in Michigan.

Although ticks can spread multiple illnesses, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Michigan. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the blacklegged/deer tick.

The blacklegged tick is well-established in Michigan’s western Upper and Lower Peninsulas. However, it is expanding into new areas across the Lower Peninsula. In 2017, there were more than 300 human cases of Lyme disease reported, and approximately two out of three cases reported exposure in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an interactive map that tracks lyme disease cases, as well as cases of ticks found carrying the disease in the state.

Here's some of the Metro Detroit data from 2018:

40 ticks found with disease in Wayne County

104 found in Washtenaw County

33 found in Macomb County

88 found in Oakland County

18 found in Monroe County

You can check the full interactive disease tracker map here.

