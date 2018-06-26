University of Detroit Mercy Dental school to offer kids free dental care this summer

DETROIT - If you have a child from the ages of 2 to 17, they can take advantage of free dental work this summer performed by students at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Dental students at U of D will be performing cleanings, X-rays, extractions and fillings under faculty supervision this summer on local kids. The students are receiving credit hours for the work.

The students are working with the Titans for Teeth mobile dental clinic, which is supported by a $585,000 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation.

Here is when and where your children can receive free dental work this summer:

June 25-28 at Knapp Library -- 13330 Conant Street -- noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

July 9-12 at Knapp Library -- noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

July 16-19 at Matrix Human Services -- 13560 East McNichols Road -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.

July 23-26 at Matrix Human Services -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.

Call 313-481-1770 to make an appointment at Knapp Library, and 313-494-6645 at Matrix Human Services. Reservations are on a first come, first served basis, and only eight to 10 patients will be seen per day.

