Woman Who Allegedly Posed as Newborn Photographer to Steal Baby was in Custody Battle Over Her Child, Ex Says

A Washington state woman allegedly posed as a photographer and drugged a new mother so she could kidnap her infant, according to police.

Juliette Parker found the mother after offering her photography services to women who were part of a Facebook group for new moms, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

"I would like to offer free newborn and/or maternity photo sessions to four or five people to build up my portfolio," Parker wrote in the post. "I can come to you for the photo session so don't worry if you don't have a car."

Once at their home, police said Parker was seen taking selfies with the baby and wiping fingerprints off every item she touched in the house.

During the third visit, Parker brought along her teenage daughter, and they allegedly offered the mom a cupcake spiked with a drug that left her victim feeling "numb and drowsy," according to police.

Police said the new mother then told them to leave the home and called 911.

Parker was charged with attempted kidnapping and later released on bail. Her 16-year-old daughter was also arrested, but authorities haven't released any other details about her because she is a minor, CBS News reported.

Parker and her ex-husband Daniel Gaines were in a long-running custody battle over their daughter, Gaines said.

"The Juliette I know is incredibly clever, she's incredibly cunning and she's insanely manipulative," Gaines told Inside Edition in an exclusive interview.

Before moving to Washington, Parker ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Colorado Springs.

Police said they have identified additional victims and garnered evidence that show "the suspect was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own."

Inside Edition was unable to reach Parker for comment.

RELATED STORIES

Video Shows Woman Allegedly Steal Stroller, Leave Baby Behind in Store

'Womb Raider' Pleads Guilty, Admits Stealing Pregnant Woman's Baby

Woman Accused of Stealing Baby in 1998 And Raising the Child Pleads Not Guilty