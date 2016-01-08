The fastest way to defrost your windshield, according to science

It’s winter in Michigan -- which means you’re probably having to defog/defrost your windows pretty often.

Mark Rober decided to figure out what is the fastest and most efficient way to get your windows cleared. His method is said to be twice as fast as using your normal defroster.

The video above explains how he came to find this method. It's pretty simple:

1. Turn the heater on at full blast

2. Turn on the AC

3. Turn off the inside air circulation

4. Crack the windows open slightly

Tips for drivers to help keep their vehicles ready for travel in the cold temps:

Battery – Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.

Gas – Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Windshield washer fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.

Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.

Vehicle storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

Car doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.

Car wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

More: Weather Center

